Busy season is over, now Conley Bottom Marina can be restored

With the busy season over, work can begin to restore Conley Bottom Marina on Lake Cumberland.

A large fire damaged parts of the popular marina back in May, just before Memorial Day weekend. A store, café, and part of the dock was all destroyed.

Now the burned dock and debris have been removed from the marina.

Workers are building a new dock. They've got three large sections of a floating foundation built, waiting to be put on the water.

A new store, restaurant, and office will be built on that foundation. It will be put on the water later this year or early 2020.

The plan is to have the area opened by next summer.