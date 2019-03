Butler has knocked off Perry Central in the first round of the Sweet 16 tournament in Lexington.

The two teams were tied in overtime 61-61 after Butler made a major comeback in the later stages of the second half.

Butler would continue the momentum and take a 65-62 lead. Perry County Central would miss a game-tying 3-pointer to send it to double overtime.

Butler will play the winner of Scott County and Covington Catholic.