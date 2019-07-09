Butterfly greenhouse aims to educate visitors and help the environment

A recently opened butterfly greenhouse in Frankfort is the largest of four across the state of Kentucky.

The Butterfly Greenhouse in Frankfort opened in June. It is the largest of four butterfly greenhouses in the state of Kentucky.

With more than 1,000 butterflies in the greenhouse, there are many colorful sights. Plants and flowers within the greenhouse provide a healthy habitat for the butterflies.

The greenhouse's mission is to help protect and restore the butterfly population in the Bluegrass. Matthew Geis, the entomologist on staff, says that customers frequently come in and talk about the lack of butterflies they have seen.

Located behind Wilson Nurseries, visitors can purchase different plants that attract and benefit butterflies.

Visitors can experience the butterfly greenhouse until the end of September.