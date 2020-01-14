Buy it, you will: ‘Baby Yoda’ coming to Build-a-Bear

You still can't get your hands on a toy "Baby Yoda,” but an elegant solution is on the way: build your own.

Build-a-Bear announced Tuesday its stores will soon stock the adorable alien.

Fans will have to stuff "The Child" themselves, but Baby Yoda, it will be.

The "Star Wars" character took the world by storm in November when he was revealed in the Disney Plus series "The Mandalorian."

The series creators were so intent on keeping Baby Yoda, whose official name is “The Child," a secret, they didn't tell toy companies about it.

That led to the lapse we're in now, where we've fallen in love with Baby Yoda, but the toys haven't been manufactured yet.

Disney recently tried to appease fans by announcing toys and allowing fans to pre-order them. Those won't ship until April or May.

It’s not clear if the Build-a-Bear version will be available before then.

