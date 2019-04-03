CASA of Lexington plants pinwheels for child abuse prevention

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and one group is raising awareness of the issue by planting pinwheels in Lexington.

Photo: WKYT/Kristen Kennedy

Drivers on Nicholasville Road can’t miss the more than 1,400 pinwheels planted outside the Raising Cane’s on Nicholasville Road. Each one represents a child that's been the victim of neglect or abuse.

1,418 children in Fayette County alone had their abuse or neglect case heard in court last year. CASA of Lexington walks alongside each child needing help in the court system.

Advocates often see the worst of the worst, something the public often doesn't. Family court is a closed court in Kentucky. That is why, during National Child Abuse Prevention Month, CASA of Lexington creates a visual reminder of the cases in the local community.

"We see very horrific things,” says Melynda Jamison, Executive Director of CASA of Lexington. “Believe it or not, we've had multiple cases where children have been kept in pet taxis for animals, but you don't read about that in the newspaper, or hear it on the radio, or see if on TV because family court is closed."

Among other things, the pinwheels serve as a reminder of the importance of those court advocates.

"You're basically a voice for a child in court, and you make sure that that child doesn't fall through the cracks that sometimes come up in the court system," says Brittney Thomas, one of CASA of Lexington's 186 volunteers.

"While they may have multiple foster families, multiple social workers, different people in their lives, CASA is the one constant for a child," says Thomas.

CASA is looking for donations and volunteers, to help them in their efforts. For anyone interested in volunteering, now is an ideal time to get involved. Training classes for court advocates begins next week.

