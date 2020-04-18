CASA takes fun run virtual

CASA of Lexington had their virtual fun run today organized by John's Run/Walk Shop.

"They wanted to benefit some of their favorite local charities in the Lexington area and what it allows people to do is run or walk to support that charity from wherever they are instead of coming together in a big physical gathering," Ben Kleppinger, Community Engagement Coordinator CASA of Lexington, said.

Since in-person events aren't a possibility during the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual event is so important to the charity.

"That's helping a lot of charities like CASA through a tough time where you can't have physical, in person fundraisers," Kleppinger said.

For those who aren't in a place to make a donation, simply a show of support by participation is meaningful.

"Because of the crisis we know that people have their own financial stresses," Kleppinger said. "So you can still support CASA just by participating and running and telling us how many miles you are going to run or walk."

The goal of miles walked or ran is meaningful as well.

"What we are trying to do is get everyone to run or walk 1,346 miles. That's one mile for every abused and neglected child there was reported in Fayette, Woodford, and Bourbon counties in 2019," Kleppinger said.

Kleppinger and his family plan to walk three miles today towards that goal.

