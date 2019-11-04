CBD gummies handed out to some Kentucky children during trick or treat

A child trick or treating in Williamsburg on Saturday thought he was opening a bag of treats, when police say it was really more of a trick.

"Gummy bears, when they opened the package with their child, it had a strong smell of marijuana," Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison said.

Those parents immediately flushed the candy down the toilet and called police. They say it's under investigation where the child got the candy and who may be to blame. Police say they believe it was an isolated incident and they received no other complaints, but they encouraged all parents to check their children's candy.

"Because you never know. This day and time, it's sad. That even something like that would happen," Mayor Harrison said.

Police say the person who called in the complaint was credible. Mayor Harrison defended the city's call to warn parents of the possible dangers of laced candy.

"If one child had been taken to the hospital, or worse, I think we made the right call," Mayor Harrison said. "I know we did."

Police are still investigating all of this and no arrests have been made. Police even say if a child ingested a very small dose of THC, they believe it would be way too much.

The mayor says reports they received of laced candy being sold at one of their discount stores was proven to be false.