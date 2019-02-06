CBS News' Steve Hartman to speak at Georgetown College

CBS News correspondent Steve Hartman, best known for his weekly "On the Road" segment on the CBS Evening News, will speak at Georgetown College on March 29.

His appearance will launch the college's Scholarship Series, which is expected to be an annual event to benefit student scholarships.

The speech is open to the public and will be in the college's John L. Hill Chapel.

Tickets are $15 per person. High school students may attend for $5 per person. There is no charge for Georgetown College students. Tickets can be purchased online.

During his time on the Georgetown College campus, Hartman will also speak to students in various communications and business classes.