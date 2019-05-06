CBS News announces new anchor team for flagship broadcasts

CBS News President and Senior Executive Producer Susan Zirinsky today announced a new weekday anchor lineup naming Norah O'Donnell Anchor and Managing Editor of the CBS Evening News and Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil Co-Hosts of CBS This Morning.

The new CBS This Morning team launches May 20. The CBS Evening News With Norah O'Donnell debuts this summer in New York and moves to its permanent home in Washington, D.C. this fall. Zirinsky said moving the CBS Evening News to Washington adds to the importance and stature of the broadcast and will give CBS News unique access to top lawmakers, whose decisions have a profound impact on all Americans.

John Dickerson, a current co-host of CBS This Morning, will report for "60 Minutes" and contribute to CBS News Election Specials.

"This is a start of a new era for CBS News," said Zirinsky. "Our job is to reveal America to itself through original reporting, strong investigative journalism and powerful political coverage."

Jeff Glor, the current host of the CBS Evening News, is still negotiating his next steps. Glor has anchored the newscast since December 2017.