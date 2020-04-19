CBS Sports projects Bowden, Stenberg to get drafted in 4th round

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the 2020 NFL Draft will take place virtually. CBS Sports released a full seven-round mock draft on Sunday and two Kentucky Wildcats are projected to get drafted in the fourth round.

Former Kentucky offensive lineman Logan Stenberg is projected to get drafted with the No. 138 overall pick in the fourth round by Kansas City.

Seven picks later with the No. 145 overall pick, Lynn Bowden Jr. is projected to get drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles.

CBS Sports also wrote an article about Bowden Jr. and compared his skillset to Randall Cobb.

In response, Bowden said "I think that is a good comparison. He is a true definition of versatile.

In the first round with the No. 13 overall pick, former Lafayette General Jed Wills is projected to get drafted by the Minnesota Vikings.