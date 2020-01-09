CBS: U.S. officials confident Iran shot down passenger jet

U.S. officials are confident Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner in the hours after the Iranian missile attack on U.S. targets earlier this week, CBS News has learned.

The Ukrainian International Airlines plane crashed Wednesday soon after takeoff from Tehran's airport, killing all 176 people on board.

The disaster has touched off mourning in both Ukraine and Canada - where most of the victims were from or headed.

It took place hours after Iran launched its missile attack on U.S. forces.

U.S. intelligence picked up signals of a radar being turned on, sources told CBS News. U.S. satellites also detected two surface-to-air missile launches, which happened shortly before the plane exploded, CBS News was told.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.