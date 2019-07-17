CDC: E. coli outbreak over, recalled flour may still be in pantries

(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared an E. coli outbreak involving several recalled brands of flour over, but is warning people the recalled products may still be in their pantries.

Twenty-one cases of E. coil were reported in nine states: California, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Jersey. Three people were hospitalized, but no deaths were reported.

The CDC says flour has a long shelf life and customers who did not know about the recalls may still be using it and might get sick.

Recalled brands of flour include Brand Castle, Pillsbury Best Bread and Aldi Baker’s Corner. A full list is available at the CDC’s website. If you have any of the recalled flour in your home, you should throw it away immediately.

The CDC also warns not to eat any raw dough or batter, clean up thoroughly after baking and contact your health care provider if you think you became ill from eating raw dough.