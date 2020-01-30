CDC Report: Overdose death rates drop in Kentucky, across U.S.

A new report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday shows overdose rates decreasing nationwide.

According to the report, across America overdose deaths dipped by 4.1% between 2017 and 2018.

That trend also holds true here in Kentucky. In 2017 there were 1,566 overdose deaths in the state, with over 70,000 across the nation. One year later, Kentucky saw 1,333 overdose deaths, out of over 67,000 across the U.S.

Overall, 14 states in the U.S. saw a drop in overdose rates.

The falling overdose death rates in Kentucky happen to coincide with the state’s dropping rankings in opioid prescriptions.

In 2006, Kentucky had the third-highest rate in the country when it comes to prescribing opioids, but over the course of the decade, those numbers have dropped.

A decade later, Kentucky is still in the top ten, but now has the seventh-highest rate in the country.

To view the complete CDC report, click here.

