CDC: Two more Kentucky deaths attributed to flu

Flu cases in Kentucky continue to rise, according to new numbers released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday.

The report says that two more deaths in the state have been linked to the flu. That makes a total of six deaths so far in Kentucky this season. There are also 814 newly confirmed cases of flu in the state, for a total of 2,400.

Flu cases have been reported in 87 of Kentucky's 120 counties. The state's flu activity remains at a widespread level, which is the highest level classified by the CDC. Jefferson County reports the greatest numbers of cases at 898. Perry County follows with 310 cases. There are 33 cases in Fayette County.

Across the country, the CDC says flu has killed 1,800 people and sent 32,000 to the hospital. Influenza has sickened 3.7 million people since the official season began in late September.

