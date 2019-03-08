CDC: Unvaccinated Oregon child diagnosed with tetanus; hospitalized nearly 2 months

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have published details of a case involving an unvaccinated Oregon 6-year-old who contracted tetanus.

The report states the 6-year-old contracted the bacterial disease in 2017 after sustaining a forehead laceration while playing outside on a farm.

The boy would have symptoms including jaw clenching, involuntary upper extremity muscle spasms, followed by arching of the neck and back and difficulty breathing.

The child would have jaw muscle spasms upon arriving at the hospital and couldn't open his mouth to ingest water. This would be the start of a lengthy 57-day hospital visit which included 47 days in intensive care. He was on a ventilator for the majority of the time, and he also had a tracheostomy.

The inpatient charges amassed to more than $800,000, and despite the child receiving a vaccine at the hospital, the family declined the second dose along with other recommended immunizations.

This was the first pediatric tetanus case in Oregon in more than 30 years.