CDC monitoring deadly virus, U.S. case confirmed

The first U.S. case of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus has been confirmed in Washington state.

A man in his thirties was diagnosed after a trip to the Wuhan area in China. He's reported to be in good condition at a Seattle-area hospital.

Emergency physician Dr. Ryan Stanton says there's still a lot that is unknown about the virus.

"We don't know the full extent of the issues in China because of their state-controlled media and how much they're really letting out," he said.

The virus was first found in central China and has now developed into an outbreak and has made its way to the states.

"We're used to viruses that can be very dangerous," Dr. Stanton said. "It's what always gets attention are these novel ones that are coming out."

Dr. Stanton said it disguises itself as other viruses like the flu and RSV. He said symptoms consist of coughing, cold congestion, shortness of breath and rapid breathing.

He said there's no treatment, so prevention is key. With Lunar New Year coming up, airports will be busy. Dr. Stanton recommends wearing a face mask.

Footage of professionals in hazmat suits can cause alarm, but Dr. Stanton said there's medical professionals already working on a vaccine.

He expects to see more cases in the country, but can't predict how severe they'll be.