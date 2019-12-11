CEO of Toyota Motor North America is retiring

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, left, speaks with Jim Lentz, Senior Vice President of manufacturing and engineering for Toyota Motor North America following the dedication ceremony for the new production engineering and manufacturing center, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, in Georgetown, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
By  | 
Posted:

DETROIT (AP) - Toyota's top executive in North America is retiring in April. Jim Lentz, CEO of Toyota Motor North America, is stepping down after 38 years with the automaker.

Lentz is best known as the face of Toyota, testifying before Congress in the company's 2010 unintended acceleration crisis that led to millions of vehicles being recalled.

He launched the Scion brand to appeal to younger buyers.

Lentz also combined all of Toyota's North American operations into one unit based in suburban Dallas.

Lentz will be replaced by Tetsuo “Ted” Ogawa, who is chief operating officer in North America.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus