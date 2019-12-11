CEO of Toyota Motor North America is retiring

Toyota's top executive in North America is retiring in April. Jim Lentz, CEO of Toyota Motor North America, is stepping down after 38 years with the automaker.

Lentz is best known as the face of Toyota, testifying before Congress in the company's 2010 unintended acceleration crisis that led to millions of vehicles being recalled.

He launched the Scion brand to appeal to younger buyers.

Lentz also combined all of Toyota's North American operations into one unit based in suburban Dallas.

Lentz will be replaced by Tetsuo “Ted” Ogawa, who is chief operating officer in North America.