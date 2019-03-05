CLARK to add 40 jobs with $4.6 million Lexington investment

CLARK Material Handling is planning to expand its Lexington operations with a $4.6 million investment.

The forklift manufacturer announced Tuesday during a ceremony it will create 40 jobs as a result of the expansion. The jobs coming to Lexington were originally based in Asia.

This is the third expansion in four years for the company.

"The expansion of our Lexington manufacturing footprint is an important step to position CLARK for the future," president and CEO Dennis Lawrence said. "We are proud of the fact that upon completion of this expansion and re-shoring, nearly 80 percent of our products will come off the line right here in Lexington."

CLARK has operated in Kentucky since 1975, and the company relocated its headquarters to Lexington in 1985. The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority preliminarily approved $500,000 in tax incentives to the project in September 2017.