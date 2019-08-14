CMA voters deciding whether to nominate 'Old Town Road'

Lil Nas X - A rapper, singer and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia. He's best known for his country rap single "Old Town Road", Photo Date: May 17, 2019 (Photo: Lil Nas X / YouTube)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Rapper Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus has created a musical phenomenon, but many in Nashville are trying to decide whether to nominate it for a country music award.

Voting is underway for nominations for the Country Music Association Awards.

"Old Town Road" faces an uphill challenge.

Hit songwriter and producer Shane McAnally says most people in the country music industry do not consider it a country song. Billboard removed the song from the country charts early on, but it made enough of an impact that it became eligible anyway.

Non-country artists have gotten CMA nominations, but it's a lot harder without broad support among Nashville's labels and country radio.

CMA voters include musicians, producers, songwriters, touring professionals, country radio employees and others.

The CMA show will be held Nov. 13.

 
