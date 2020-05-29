CNN reporter arrested on air in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WKYT) - A CNN reporter was arrested live on air while covering protests in Minneapolis.
CNN reports correspondent Omar Jimenez was arrested as he gave a report shortly after 6 a.m. ET.
Police said they were arrested because they were told to move and didn't.
CNN released a statement.
"A CNN reporter and his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs despite identifying themselves - a clear violation of their First Amendment rights," the statement read. "The authorities in Minnesota, including the governor, must release the three CNN employees immediately."