CNN reporter arrested on air in Minneapolis

A CNN reporter was arrested live on air while covering protests in Minneapolis.

CNN reports correspondent Omar Jimenez was arrested as he gave a report shortly after 6 a.m. ET.

Police said they were arrested because they were told to move and didn't.

CNN released a statement.

"A CNN reporter and his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs despite identifying themselves - a clear violation of their First Amendment rights," the statement read. "The authorities in Minnesota, including the governor, must release the three CNN employees immediately."