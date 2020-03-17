COVID-19 affecting primary voting across the country

The COVID-19 outbreak is having a major impact on primary elections across the country.

Kentucky's primary has been postponed five weeks, giving lawmakers time to plan a process for voters heading to the polls, in light of a pandemic.

Voters in Arizona, Florida and Illinois are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the primary election.

A fourth state, Ohio, was set to vote Tuesday as well. It was called off just hours before the polls were set to open.

"It is clear that in-person voting does not conform and cannot conform with these CDC guidelines," Gov. Mike DeWine said.

The decision coincided with Monday's announcement that Kentucky's election is being postponed until late June.

Secretary of State Michael Adams says the move gives lawmakers time to assess the necessary steps needed to ensure voters are safe.

"The average age of a poll worker is 65, right in the class of people that are most at risk. so, we're worried about coming out and getting sick." Secretary Adams said. "We're also worried about them calling and canceling at the last minute because they don't have enough poll workers to man our precincts. At this point we don't know, we're just taking preparations."

Many are suggesting voters cast their ballots by mail to avoid unnecessary exposure.

"it might be a good solution, but on the other hand, it could be that the post offices close, in which case it's a terrible idea," Secretary Adams said. "So, we're assessing the various approaches we can take while making sure that counties can afford whatever we decide to do because ultimately they have to pay for this. they'll have to pay for the postage or the poll workers or both."

Secretary Adams says he hopes the delay will allow the state to have a "normal election."