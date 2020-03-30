COVID-19 cases surge in Kentucky over the weekend

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kentucky surged to 439 over the weekend.

(MGN)

Saturday was our largest one-day increase so far with nearly 100 new patients.

We are looking at close to 440 in the commonwealth.

And as you take a look at a map of our state, you can see the counties starting to fill in with those cases:

Governor Andy Beshear said coronavirus was in every community in our state. That's becoming more apparent as testing becomes more common.

The most populous counties in the state, Jefferson and Fayette, remain the counties with the largest number of coronavirus patients.

The age of each patient covers a wide spectrum, but the majority of cases are people in their 50's and 60's. And if you look at what's happening overall with the numbers, we're still on the rise.

Dr. Steven Stack talked last week of being cautiously optimistic that these numbers would soon plateau. It may take longer.

If we go back to the start, Harrison County had the most cases at first, Jefferson and Fayette quickly passed Harrison. Daviess County has too.