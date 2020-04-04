COVID-19 changes plans for couples 50th wedding anniversary

Members of a church congregation gave one couple a surprise parade to help celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Ronnie and Patsy Chadwell have been active members of Johnson First Church of God in Morehead for 42 years. Their dedication to the church is part of the reason that about 15 people drove cars in a surprise parade past their house.

“I’m very surprised, we had no idea,” said Patsy. “We planned on going to Lexington this afternoon, but that’s ok.”

They’re just a few of millions trying to stay healthy amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

It canceled both of their sons planned trips back home to Kentucky. One of their sons reached out to the Chadwells’ congregation to organize the parade so his parents would be celebrated.

Both said they’re continuing to stay in touch with their children and grandchildren thanks to technology. But an anniversary in quarantine is something neither of them expected.

“At least now we can go in and put signs up and have new things to look at,” the couple joked.