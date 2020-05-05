COVID-19 continues to hit nursing facilities hard across the country

The elderly are one of the most vulnerable groups of the coronavirus.

Nursing homes across the country, and right here in Kentucky, continue to be hit hard.

The numbers are troubling and so are the deaths.

There are more than 800 residents with COVID-19, more than 320 staff and 139 people have died from coronavirus. That number includes the two nurses caring for COVID-19 patients in nursing homes.

Both of those nurses worked at a facility in Adair County.

Adair County has had quite a few cases. At Summit Manor, a Signature facility, 65 residents tested positive for coronavirus.