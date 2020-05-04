COVID-19 could have major impact on Lake Cumberland area economy

Summer is fast approaching and many in southern Kentucky are wondering what the impact of the state restrictions over COVID-19 will be on the Lake Cumberland region.

Somerset's mayor says he is incredibly concerned about the economic impact.

As of now, there have not been a lot of specific state mandates closing areas in and around Lake Cumberland, other than some parks and individual boat ramps. But Somerset's mayor, Alan Keck, says it's scary to think about what may happen.

"It's scary." Somerset's Mayor talks to us about the impact of Covid-19 on the Lake Cumberland economy. Mor at 1230 and later @WKYT pic.twitter.com/lmVj4gMhgC — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) May 4, 2020

Memorial Day weekend is considered the kick-off to the summer boating season and it will be here in a matter of weeks.

Mayor Keck says they see an economic impact from all over Kentucky in that area because of the lake. And a lot of their business comes in from other states, mainly Ohio, and that's even more of a worry with the current travel ban in place.

Keck says he wants Governor Beshear to do a wider plan that could allow more things to open up in their region.

'We are going to be releasing a proposal to allow restaurants to become a phase one, hoping to encourage the governor to put that in his phase one plan, because restaurants are key to Lake Cumberland," Mayor Keck said.

Keck says he believes there are safe ways to open restaurants and he says he believes there is a way to be on the lookout to ensure social distancing takes place.

As of now, Phase 1 of the plan to reopen Kentucky's economy only details what will open through the end of May and not what's to come in June.