COVID-19 has put a strain on football recruiting cycle

The outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted sports in every way possible, including recruiting. On April 1, the NCAA announced that in-person recruiting is banned until May 31.

That means high school athletes, including Frederick Douglass four-star lineman Jager Burton, has to wait to visit their prospective colleges.

"I told them don't get in a hurry and don't get frustrated," said Douglass head football coach Nathan McPeek.

"Jager is going to take five official visits and whenever they open that calendar back up whether that's June, July August. He scheduled Ohio State for June. If that's not feasible, bump it back. Don't get in a hurry. You have to be comfortable because this is a big decision for the next 4-5 years of your life."