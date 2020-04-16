COVID-19 hitting Kentucky's nursing homes hard

Governor Beshear says coronavirus is hitting nursing homes particularly hard here in Kentucky, with hundreds of cases at facilities statewide.

New numbers are revealing a grim reality in more than three dozen nursing homes.

On this map, we've highlighted the 21 counties where coronavirus cases have been reported in nursing homes:

There are a lot of western Kentucky counties highlighted here. Statewide, we're talking about 38 nursing homes, in at least 21 counties. And 37 of the 121 deaths in our state were people at nursing homes.

A lot of nursing homes put strict policies in place several weeks ago, keeping all visitors out. But there's a second fear now, that staff could be spreading it.

In Jackson County, health leaders think a staff member unknowingly spread coronavirus to some of the residents.