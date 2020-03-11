COVID-19 not affecting KHSAA Sweet 16 basketball tournaments

The COVD-19 outbreak in Kentucky is not stopping all events in the state.

The girls' KHSAA Sweet 16 Tournament tips off Wednesday.

We've seen people of all ages walk into Rupp Arena. The COVID-19 concerns clearly not affecting their decision to support the athletes playing.

We reached out to KHSAA this morning and so far we haven't heard of any restrictions or changes for the Sweet 16 tournaments.

We know the Central Bank Center and Rupp Arena have made a few changes though.

They've added hand sanitizer dispensers in the lobby, and they're increasing the cleaning schedule.

They're also asking fans to take advantage of the hand sanitizer available, and some fans we talked to even brought their own.

We've seen a lot of people walk into Rupp Arena so far, and we know the seats are close together.

Wednesday morning, the governor talked about large gatherings like this one, but people here don't seem too concerned.

"We are recommending that every individual in Kentucky do what they can to minimize their interaction in going to large meetings or groups," Governor Andy Beshear said.

The boys' Sweet 16 Tournament is scheduled to start next week.

Still no word on if any changes will be made.

Central Bank Center says all of those decisions will be up to KHSAA.