COVID-19 outbreak brings difficulties for Perry County hotelier

The COVID-19 outbreak is presenting a huge challenge for an eastern Kentucky hotel owner.

Sherry Spradlin owns both the Harmony House Bed & Breakfast and The Goose Inn, in Hazard.

She says she’s had 32 bookings canceled already.

Spradlin can still host guests in The Goose Inn, but she has to leave them a key, sterilize everything after guests leave, and wait two to three days before other guests can arrive.

The bed and breakfast, however, is a different story. Spradlin lives there, so having guests is just like bringing someone into her home. That being the case, she is unable to book anyone.

"Harmony House can make it,” she says. “I think we can keep holding a little bit but, you know, staying over at The Goose is going to be the hardest part."

Spradlin says she’s put her savings into recent renovations at the Goose Inn.

“Had I known this was coming I would you know you wouldn’t dip into your reserves you know to do that," said Spradlin.

Spradlin’s cancellations also have an effect on local businesses, as her guests normally eat and shop at local businesses.

