COVID-19 outbreak brings major challenges to Lexington restaurants

The pandemic has been tough on the restaurant industry across the country, as well as here in the Commonwealth.

In Lexington alone, thousands of people are out of work as food spots have been forced to temporarily shut down.

For some, even carry-out is not an option.

“Some knew right away,” says Janet Patton, who’s been covering the area restaurant scene for the Lexington Herald-Leader for the past five years. “I think Debbie Long at Dudley's decided from the beginning ‘We are not going to do takeout, we will see you when this is over.’”

“For a white tablecloth restaurant, you’re not going to get the same experience,” she adds, in reference to how takeout isn’t the answer for all restaurants. “Jeff Ruby said they were going to try it, and I think Tony's, and again both of them I think decided pretty quickly it really wasn't something that was going to work for them.”

“In the beginning, a lot of them thought that take out was something that would work. I think some of them are finding out it is a lot harder than expected.”

Patton says restaurant owners face additional challenges these days: dealing with the supply chain, getting orders right, dealing with a skeleton staff, and the constant threat of an employee getting COVID-19.

“I think every restaurant has had to weigh that, putting employees at continued risk,” she says.

There are some restaurants, however, who have been able to successfully navigate business pitfalls during the COVID-19 outbreak. Patton cites Drake’s and Malone’s in particular.

Amber Cook, the marketing director at Bluegrass Hospitality Group (BHG) – the parent company of Drake’s and Malone’s – says their secret to success was simply continuing to do what they've always done.

“Rather than us having to recreate or create a carryout program, we've simply had to modify that,” says Cook. “Our goal is to continue to provide that same level of service quality that our guests are used to getting.”

While things stay afloat via carryout, BHG has dealt with heartbreak from the outbreak, having had to temporarily lay off 600 workers in Lexington.

“We are doing the best we can and each day we look at one day re-opening our doors,” says Cook.

