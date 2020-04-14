COVID-19 outbreak leaves Filipino man stuck in Lexington

Staying healthy at home isn’t as easy as we thought it would’ve been, but imagine being thousands of miles from home in a foreign country.

That’s the case for Sam Capal.

He’s from the Philippines but decided to take a year to do a hospitality-related internship in Lexington. He got here in December, began working in January and on March 16 was furloughed.

Now, he’s miles from home with a student visa restricting his work options.

“Obviously there are more people who are in more tough situations than me right now, but I think my situation is a big question mark because every day I wake up and I’m asking myself where to get help,” Capal said.

Thankfully, Sam has some amazing coworkers at the Hyatt Regency in Lexington who are helping him with groceries.

But now he’s concerned about the bigger expenses, like rent for this month.

