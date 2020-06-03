COVID-19 pandemic leads to 96.5 percent drop in Blue Grass Airport traffic

Here's a reminder of just how the travel industry has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The travel ban goes into effect at midnight on Friday, March 13. (Photo: WKYT/Jim Stratman)

The number of passengers traveling through Lexington's Blue Grass Airport was down 96.5 percent in April compared to a year ago.

The year started off with 107,360 passengers during the month of January, according to airport statistics. By March as the pandemic and travel restrictions set it, traffic was cut in half.

New numbers for April 2020 show just 4,218 passengers, compared to 119,440 in April 2019.

While airlines believe travelers are slowly starting to book air travel again, it could be years before it's back to pre-pandemic levels.

