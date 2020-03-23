COVID-19 pandemic leaves Georgetown couple stuck on cruise ship

We're tracking yet another Kentucky couple stranded at sea.

They talked with WKYT's Andrea Walker about how they're coping with being cooped up on their journey home to Georgetown.

Doug and Liz Griffith set sail on March 1 for a dream vacation onboard the Celebrity Eclipse, at that point, coronavirus still seemed a world away.

"It was in Europe, but no one in South America had it," Liz said. So, we thought we were really really lucky because S. America wasn't being touched."

The first half of their four-week cruise was spectacular, then they got to Chile. The night before they docked they were told to the trip was essentially over.

They all scrambled to book flights and pack, then at 4 a.m...

"They announced that nobody was getting off, Chile wouldn't let us in," Liz said. "We were out of food, we were out of champagne."

"There were medical issues as well," Doug said. "People were running out of medication, no tablets, etc."

Of course, not docking, was not an option so they sailed off to Valparaiso. They weren't allowed off, but they were able to refuel and restock supplies.

The couple says the captain and crew have been incredible throughout all the madness, but they're admittedly running out of activities at this point.

"Yesterday, the naturalist on board did a talk on the mating habits of birds and bees (laughing)," Liz said. "So, that was interesting."

Doug says no one on board has any symptoms for COVID-19 so far, which means they're able to roam the ship freely.

"Thinking about it, the way things sound at home we seem to be in a good position as far as catching the virus," Doug said.

"Yea, it could be worse," said Liz. "We could be stuck at home with no toilet paper."

At this point, the ship is scheduled to arrive back in the states on Friday.

Liz says they aren't sure if they'll be able to leave at that point or if they'll be quarantined.

"I don't know how all that is going to work out but we've got 8 days to worry about it, so I'm not gonna think of it till then," Liz said.

Until then...

"The champagne's back," Liz said. So, we're okay,"

According to News Channel 7 in San Diego, where the eclipse is set to dock, passengers and crew members could be cleared to leave the ship on the day of their arrival, barring any unforeseen complications.