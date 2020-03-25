COVID-19 patient released from Baptist Health Lexington

A patient who was being treated at Baptist Health Lexington for COVID-19 was released Wednesday.

Anna Grace Downs, the 26-year-old medical student, was at Baptist Health since March 17.

A press release says that Downs started feeling sick on March 15 while she was at school in Louisville, but tested negative for coronavirus. After her father brought her back to Lexington, she was admitted to Baptist Health where she tested positive for the virus. She says she didn't know how she was exposed to it.

Downs says patience is key during these times.

"I know it's hard but keep making the sacrifices to stay home and protect your loved ones and healthcare workers," she said in the press release.