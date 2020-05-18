COVID-19 puts ocean between Kentucky woman, British fiance'

The pandemic has been tough on everyone, but it's also been taxing on relationships.

Many couples are being forced to spend more and more time apart. One couple has a literal ocean between them.

Social distancing is nothing new for Jon Lovell and his now fiance Rebekah Rice, of Maysville. They shared their unusual story in a YouTube video last year.

"We actually met on a dating website called BritishGuys.com, and we both went in to just basically learn more about the other's culture," Lovell said.

"I never expected to meet the person who I was going to spend the rest of my life with, but I did," said Rice.

Since the pandemic hit, their priorities have shifted from wedding planning, and, now staying six feet apart isn't really an issue for these two.

"It almost feels like this terrible marathon we've been training for all this time," said Rice.

They've been focusing instead on helping Jon become a part of Team Kentucky.

The two are hoping Jon will be able to make his big move sometime in July, or, at the very least, in time for their wedding this fall.

Jon has a Youtube series devoted to his Team Kentucky training. Click here to check it out.