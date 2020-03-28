COVID-19 putting Lexington Legends in holding pattern

It’s supposed to be baseball season and come April, Whitaker Bank Ballpark is supposed to look like this. Fans in the stands watching their Lexington Legends tee off.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, the start of the baseball season has been put on hold for the foreseeable future.

“It’s bizarre. It is bizarre," said Legends President Andy Shea. "I know where we live and everything. First March Madness and then it was Keeneland. It’s been a crazy domino. Opening day would be in about two weeks."

This outbreak is much bigger than sports, but teams like the Legends have to prepare for a financial hit.

“There’s no such thing as a good time of year for this to happen, but this is a struggle and a challenge right before the season," said Shea.

It is also a challenge for minor leaguers all over the country, including Nick Pratto, a key member of that 2018 Legends championship team.

“For California for example we are on lockdown here," said Pratto. "We are very limited to be outside and resources as far as gym cages and a field to play on and practice on. It’s very limited.”

As for when Opening Day does happen, Pratto is excited for that moment.

“I think I speak on everyone’s behalf that it’s going to be a really good feeling to put this behind us and get ready to go."