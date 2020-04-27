COVID-19 testing site opens at BCTC campus in Lexington

More COVID-19 testing sites opened Monday morning in Kentucky's two largest cities, Louisville and Lexington.

The one here in Lexington is at BCTC's Newtown Pike campus. Slots to get tested there are already filled up.

Vehicles lined up at BCTC. The new testing site opened today. People do not have to be showing covid 19 symptoms to get tested. pic.twitter.com/T2D9rkIMZ9 — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) April 27, 2020

Last week, Governor Andy Beshear announced the state had partnered with Kroger to open the site.

"This is a great first step, particularly at BCTC location through Kroger, being able to reach more African Americans than has previously been tested because, as we've talked about, there's been a disproportionate amount of cases in African Americans in Lexington," Gov. Beshear said.

After scheduling an appointment, people are asked to fill out all paperwork before they arrive. They're asked to bring ID and wear a mask. Healthcare providers are testing people inside their cars.

"We recognize that because Kroger only wanted this to only be drive up that this isn't going to solve it for everyone," said Kevin Hall, Lexington Fayette Co Health Department. "There are going to be transportation issues for people."

If your test is positive for COVID-19, the local health department and a Kroger Health clinician will call you to inform you. If your results are negative, you will be able to view them on our patient portal as soon as the results are received.

Hall says the health department is working with the mayor's office and state to make sure these obstacles can be overcome with future testing moving forward.

Testing at BCTC is free. If you do want or need a test you can schedule an appointment online for next week starting Wednesday.