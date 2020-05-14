COVID-19 unveils new need from home caregivers

Things and people are still adjusting to life in a COVID-19 pandemic. For home caregivers the need has grown and it's an uptick they are now trying to keep up with.

The uptick in staffing needs comes as the service is seeing needs in counties they normally haven't served.

Caregivers with Bluegrass Home Care Services help with it all. From getting showered and dressed, transportation, and even going grocery shopping caregivers are on the frontline assisting with whatever their client needs. They are even allowed inside assisted living facilities when family isn't.

Tammy Scott, the CEO and owner, says they have felt their reach grow as many choose to find alternate ways of meeting daily needs without going out.

"They can be the only person that is going to the grocery, making sure they are taking their medications, and making sure their home is clean and safe for them to get around in," said Scott. "A lot of the time we are their family."

Scott primarily assists the elderly and too has had to make new policies to keep their clients safe from COVID-19 including multiple screenings for every caregiver.

While the U.S. continues to see unemployment levels mimic the Great Depression era, care giving jobs are needed now more than ever. Scott says they are trying to add ten caregivers to their team but are still running into challenges.

"There's been an increase in calls however there's been a decrease in people actually applying for a job and showing up for the interview," Scott said. "I hear a lot of people are looking for jobs and we are hiring!"

