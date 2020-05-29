CVS opening more COVID-19 testing sites in Kentucky

CVS Pharmacies are opening new COVID-19 testing sites in Kentucky today, May 29.

The sites will utilize self-swab tests. Patients will stay in their cars and go through the pharmacy drive-thru window. They will administer the tests themselves under the observation of a medical professional.

Patients must register in advance on CVS's website. Anyone wanting a test will also have to meet CDC guidelines.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing. Results are expected about three days after tests are given.

The new Kentucky testing sites are: