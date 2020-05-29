CVS opening more COVID-19 testing sites in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - CVS Pharmacies are opening new COVID-19 testing sites in Kentucky today, May 29.
The sites will utilize self-swab tests. Patients will stay in their cars and go through the pharmacy drive-thru window. They will administer the tests themselves under the observation of a medical professional.
Patients must register in advance on CVS's website. Anyone wanting a test will also have to meet CDC guidelines.
Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing. Results are expected about three days after tests are given.
The new Kentucky testing sites are:
- CVS Pharmacy, 704 US Highway 31, Bowling Green, KY 42101
- CVS Pharmacy, 102 Village Lane, Hazard, KY 41701
- CVS Pharmacy, 118 East New Circle Road, Lexington, KY 40507
- CVS Pharmacy, 2311 Lime Kiln Road, Louisville, KY 40222
- CVS Pharmacy, 10490 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40223
- CVS Pharmacy, 2169 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, KY 40065
- CVS Pharmacy, 24 West Lexington Avenue, Winchester, KY 40391