Cal ejected, but Cats survive Arkansas, 73-66

Kentucky coach John Calipari was ejected during the second half of his team's 73-66 win at Arkansas.

Calipari picked up two technical fouls in succession with 8:18 remaining and the game tied at 44.

For the second-straight game, the Wildcats lost a double-digit lead. But the Cats went on a 17-5 run after Calipari was tossed to get the win.

Tyrese Maxey completed a three-point play with 5:58 left, then had a dunk with 5:30 remaining, to give the Cats 52-49 lead. Maxey finished with 11 points.

Nick Richards led the Cats with 17 points. Immanuel Quickly scored 13.

It was Kentucky's eighth-consecutive win over Arkansas.