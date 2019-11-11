Calf rescued from sinkhole in Perryville

Thanks to the Perryville Fire Department, a calf was rescued from a sinkhole earlier today.

In a Facebook post, PFD says the sinkhole was at the Leonard Farm off of Hardee Street and North Bragg Street. The fire lieutenant used rope equipment and a backhoe to help get the animal back to safety.

The Facebook post says that due to the slope of the ground and how far down the calf was, the backhoe was used to create a ramp and allow the calf to walk out of the hole.

The calf was not injured and was reunited with its mother.