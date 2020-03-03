California UPS employee arrested for mass shooting threat

Police in California’s Silicon Valley arrested a man Sunday who threatened to shoot up a United Parcel Service facility.

More than 20,000 rounds of ammunition found in home a man who threatened to shoot up UPS facility. (Source: CNN)

Thomas Andrews, 32, works for UPS and allegedly sent threatening text messages to his employer.

He led officers in Sunnyvale on a pursuit after they attempted to stop him in his vehicle.

California Highway Patrol officers took Andrews into custody and investigators obtained a search warrant for his home.

They discovered more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition there as well as five tactical rifles, a shot gun, three hand guns and body armor.

Much of the ammunition was in tactical backpacks staged at the front door.

Authorities booked him on making criminal threats, evading police, driving under the influence and weapons violations.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.