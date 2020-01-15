California preschoolers raise $10,000 for classmate battling cancer

Preschoolers in California raised more than $10,000 to help a classmate battling brain cancer.

Jasper Mazzocco is undergoing chemotherapy after doctors found a tennis ball-sized tumor in his brain.

Children and their families from his preschool volunteered their time and supplies to hold a hot chocolate fundraiser for him.

Starbucks employees even stopped by to help run the hot cocoa stand. Hundreds of people showed up to donate.

“It’s amazing," Jennifer Stephens, a preschool teacher, said. "There were stories throughout the day of people that came who were cancer survivors or who had lost children.”

Jasper also has a fundraiser on GoFundMe.

