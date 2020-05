Former Kentucky head coach Eddie Sutton died Saturday at the age of 84. He died Saturday in Tulsa after being in hospice care. His death comes less than two months after he was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on April 3. John Calipari and Sutton's former players are reacting to his death on social media.

Eddie Sutton has passed away. He had a HOF career and touched many lives, including mine. He was always kind to me and my family when I was a young coach and we’ve stayed in touch throughout his life. He’s going to be missed. RIP, my friend. He and his family are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/JxoFliDvyx — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) May 24, 2020

Eddie Sutton was a fascinating and complicated person. He also was an unbelievable teacher of the game of basketball. I was fortunate and lucky to have learned from him. Grateful.



Hall. Of. Famer.



Thanks, Coach Ed.



Rest.����❤️�� pic.twitter.com/bfIk7fm1xd — Rex Chapman���� (@RexChapman) May 24, 2020

Just heard my 1st coach at UK, Hall of Fame Coach Eddie Sutton passed away. RIP. This pic is from my days coaching at USF. Had a chance to spend some time with him when we played at Oklahoma St. ��������#bbn @kentuckyalumni @KentuckyMBB @UKSportsNetwork @UKAthletics pic.twitter.com/kc89M6g4uy — Reggie Hanson (@Reghanson) May 24, 2020

As a player and asst. coach under Eddie Sutton, we ALWAYS knew we would NEVER be out coached by the guy on the opposing bench. Thank you for everything coach. I love you... pic.twitter.com/UVb78ME9yl — Jimmy Dykes (@CoachJimmyDykes) May 24, 2020