Calipari Foundation helps 500 families affected by shutdown

UK Coach John Calipari's foundation has given a quarter of a million dollars to help federal workers on furlough during the partial government shutdown.

The coach tweeted today that the foundation has now helped five hundred families.

Calipari says he's willing to help more if the shutdown continues, and only asks that those employees pay it forward.

In one case, it looks like they already are: Calipari tweeted a photo from the Lexington ATF office, where workers presented him with a plaque, expressing their thanks.

