Calipari says PJ Washington's cast likely coming off Tuesday

Kentucky head coach John Calipari says sophomore forward PJ Washington is taking his cast off Tuesday.

Calipari didn't have any further updates on Kentucky's top scorer and rebounder on his radio show Monday as Washington continues to recover from a foot sprain suffered in the SEC Tournament. His status for the Sweet 16 against Houston is in doubt.

"We don't know if PJ is going to play this weekend yet," Calipari said.

Calipari was complimentary of the 3-seed Houston Cougars, saying the team has "bigs that are active."

Kentucky plays Houston at approximately 10 p.m. Friday on TBS.