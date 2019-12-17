Calipari says Wildcats are ready for the challenge in Las Vegas

No. 6 Kentucky will head to Las Vegas for the next two games on their schedule.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari, right, instructs Ashton Hagans, left, and Tyrese Maxey (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lamar in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

The Wildcats will play Utah on Wednesday and Ohio State on Saturday.

The Utes are 8-2 overall with wins over Minnesota and BYU.

Head Coach John Calipari said Tuesday that Utah plays "different" offensively and his guys will have to change to the way they guard, but Calipari thinks his players will be ready for the challenge.

"We had to change up a little bit what we did against Georgia Tech, how we guarded elbows, how we guarded out of bounds plays, and we did it within a day and a half and these guys got it, and they did exactly what we wanted them to do," said Calipari. "I got a smart team. So I don't want to give them too much, but there's stuff against Utah that you got to do different, and we went over it yesterday and today a little bit, and hopefully I'm not confusing them, but all in all I got a smart basketball team."

Wednesday night's game at T-Mobile Arena will be just the second game the Wildcats have played outside of Rupp Arena. The game is set for an 11 p.m. tip-off on ESPN.