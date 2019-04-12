Calipari to miss Friday's Maker's Mark bottle signing at Keeneland

Coach John Calipari says he will have to miss Friday's bottle signing at Keeneland.

The University of Kentucky Men's Basketball head coach tweeted early Friday morning that he's stuck in Chicago because of "plane issues."

Calipari was scheduled to sign about 1,000 of the Maker's Mark limited-edition UK/Keeneland bottles.

On Twitter, Calipari said he still plans to "personally sign every bottle for those who have a ticket for Friday's signing" and that this will turn into "two special events." It's not clear yet when that second event will be.

The autograph session is free, but you must have a ticket. Keeneland released about 1,000 tickets online on Monday. They were gone in a matter of minutes.

This year's bottle honors the 2012 NCAA Men's Basketball championship team. It's the fifth and final bottle in the Maker's Mark/UK series.

Six for Kentucky players will be at Friday's bottle signing: Darius Miller, Marquis Teague, Jon Hood, Jarros Polson and Twany Beckham.