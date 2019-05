A woman has been sentenced to 20-years in prison after she injected children with insulin.

Our partners at the Lexington Herald Leader report Heather McCutcheon pleaded guilty but mentally ill to assault and wanton endangerment.

She was arrested in April of last year in Calloway County.

Investigators say she chased children around a house and injected them.

The children went to a hospital but were okay.

Information in this story from the Lexington Herald Leader.