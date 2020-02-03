Calls to move forward on financing new high school after reports of mold, pests

Woodford County High School has seen a lot in its 55 year existence.

Woodford County High School's building is 55 years old. Community members say it's time for students to have a more updated campus.

"This semester I've seen at least five rats just crawling around and last year I saw a few bats," sophomore Jackson Gorden said.

Woodford County Board of Education member Dani Bradley says on top of that, there's mold, flooding, leaks and outdated classrooms. That's why she and others say it's time to move on to a bigger and better campus.

"It's older, we see these big, new schools being built and we would love to have one in Woodford County because Woodford County schools are a top district in the state," said parent Sarah McCoun.

Last year the majority of community members voted against a nickel tax that would've helped pay for the new school.

"I think that there was a lot of misinformation that was shared, I think a lot of people were frightened about what that nickel tax meant and how it would affect them," McCoun said.

She said it's time leaders find a way to pay for the building without putting the district in a financial hole.

Another parent, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she opposes the nickel tax because she believes people in the area can't afford it. She said she would rather see the school cut spending.

In a statement to WKYT, Bradley said, "Our district administration has been in place for more than 10 years and we are no closer to an agreeable plan for a new high school than we were at the beginning of that tenure. Our funding issues are difficult and will take a cohesive board and community working together for the betterment of our students."

McCoun said there are still a lot of unanswered questions about whether or not the district will have to cut programs or people to pay for the new building.

